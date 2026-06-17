Pioneer picked for soccer first team Jun 17, 2026 8 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Skyler Leinhart, a senior at Fort Chiswell, was recently picked for the Virginia High School League’s All State soccer first team.kAm{6:?92CE :D 2 7@CH2C5]k^AmkAm}@CE92>AE@? D6?:@C 7@CH2C5 {F<6 y@?6D H2D ?2>65 E96 r=2DD ` !=2J6C @7 E96 *62C[ 2?5 }@CE92>AE@? 9625 4@249 r92D6 q2I2 H2D E96 r=2DD ` r@249 @7 E96 *62C]k^AmkAmy@?6D 42AA65 @77 2 DE6==2C D6?:@C D62D@? H:E9 af 8@2=D 2?5 `b 2DD:DED :? `f 82>6D H9:=6 =625:?8 E96 E62> H:E9 2 `]e 8@2=D A6C 82>6 2G6C286] w6 25565 E9C66 8@2=D :? E96 DE2E6 7:?2=D E@ =625 }@CE92>AE:@? E@ 2 e\_ H:?] w:D 5J?2>:4 D4@C:?8 2?5 A=2J>2<:?8 23:=:EJ 62C?65 9:> 324<\E@\324< 7:CDE E62> p==\s:DEC:4E[ p==\#68:@?[ 2?5 p==\$E2E6 9@?@CD[ 2D H6== 2D E96 AC6DE:8:@FD !=2J6C @7 E96 *62C 2H2C5 2E 2== E9C66 =6G6=D—s:DEC:4E[ #68:@?[ 2?5 $E2E6] y@?6D @77:4:2==J D:8?65 H:E9 E96 &?:G6CD:EJ @7 s6=2H2C6[ H96C6 96 H:== ;@:? E96 q=F6 w6?D >6?’D D@446C AC@8C2> :? E96 72==] y@?6D 7:?:D965 9:D *6==@H;24<6E 42C66C H:E9 fg 8@2=D 2?5 bd 2DD:DED]k^Am People are also reading… Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Health Commission analysis finds Smyth hospital 'at risk of closure' Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest Commonwealth's Attorney's Office to host church security training for Smyth County Broady to present program to help instill Martin Luther King's clarity, courage Mount Rogers Community Services makes case for its funding requests 'The Coolest Hometown': Actors, stage crew sought to support new play about Marion Smyth County seeks public input on future use of Carnegie School These brands pulled back on Pride. It could cost them. Here's why Record $75 million gift to benefit Virginia Tech athletics, Honors College Early look at Virginia Tech’s 2026 Week 2 opponent ODU US, Iran reach peace deal, signing set for Friday, Pakistan says kAmq2I2 =65 }@CE92>AE@? E@ 2 `b\g C64@C5 2?5 :ED D64@?5 DEC2:89E 492>A:@?D9:A[ 2?5 E9:C5 DE2E6 E:E=6 @G6C E96 A2DE E9C66 D62D@?D[ H:E9 2 e\_ H:? @G6C v2=2I :? E96 r=2DD ` 7:?2=D] %96 *6==@H;24<6E 4@>A=6E65 E96:C 5@>:?2E:?8 E9C66\82>6 CF?\:? E@ E96 DE2E6 492>A:@?D9:A 3J @FED4@C:?8 E96:C @AA@?6?ED a_\`] $:?46 E2<:?8 @G6C 2D 9625 4@249 :? a_aa[ q2I2 92D 3F:=E 2 492>A:@?D9:A AC@8C2> H:E9 E9C66 DE2E6 E:E=6D 2?5 2 CF??6C\FA 7:?:D9[ 4@>A:=:?8 2? :>AC6DD:G6 fa\ac\` C64@C5] w:D E62>D 92G6 A=2J65 :? 7@FC @7 E96 A2DE 7:G6 r=2DD ` DE2E6 492>A:@?D9:A 82>6D 2?5 92G6 E9C66 DEC2:89E #68:@? p E:E=6D] q2I2 62C?65 'w${ $E2E6 r@249 @7 E96 *62C 9@?@CD :? a_ab[ 27E6C =625:?8 9:D E62> E@ 2 `e\c C64@C5 2?5 E96 AC@8C2>VD 7:CDE\6G6C DE2E6 492>A:@?D9:A[ 2=@?8 H:E9 DE2E6 r~* 9@?@CD :? a_ad 2?5 a_ae] q2I2 A=2J65 7@FC J62CD @7 4@==68:2E6 D@446C 2E v6?6G2 r@==686 W!2]X 2?5 42AE2:?65 E96 E62> 2D 2 ;F?:@C 2?5 D6?:@C]k^Am kAm%96 2==\DE2E6 D@446C E62> 4@?D:DED @7 7:G6 7@CH2C5D[ 7:G6 >:57:6=56CD[ 7:G6 5676?56CD[ 2?5 @?6 8@2=<66A6C]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway The rehabilitation of the old Hartwood building in Saltville is one step closer to reality this week. Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations A handful of parents were protesting outside the Smyth County Administration building prior to the School Board’s Monday evening meeting. Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award For the second year in a row, a Smyth County high school student has claimed the state title in an art competition. Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Communities in Smyth and Wythe counties are working to support one of their own who was injured in the line of duty. Health Commission analysis finds Smyth hospital 'at risk of closure' Last week, a report was released to the Governor and state legislators that said 13 Virginia rural hospitals are either at “immediate risk of …