Run For The Wall returns May 20-21 May 6, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Motorcycles line up for Run For The Wall in Wytheville in a past Memorial Day event. Submitted photo Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Run For the Wall returns to Wytheville on May 20 and 21.kAm%9:D 4C@DD\4@F?ECJ ;@FC?6J @7 2H2C6?6DD 2?5 962=:?8 H:== 6?E6C (JE96G:==6 G:2 x?E6CDE2E6 g`’D tI:E f_ @?E@ u@FCE9 $EC66E 2E 2AAC@I:>2E6=J c A]>] @? (65?6D52J[ |2J a_] #6D:56?ED 2C6 6?4@FC2865 E@ 2EE6?5 E96 “(6=4@>6 w@>6” r6C6>@?J[ H9:49 H:== 368:? :? (:E96CD !2C< 27E6C E96 8C@FA’D 2CC:G2=] u@==@H:?8 2 3C:67 46C6>@?J[ E96 8C@FA H:== A2C256 5@H? |2:? $EC66E E@ E96:C 9@E6=D] p 5:??6C 9@DE65 3J E96 (JE96G:==6 |@@D6 {@586 H:== 4@?4=F56 E96 6G6?:?8]k^AmkAm~?6 @7 #u%(’D 72G@C:E6 (JE96G:==6 6IA6C:6?46D @44FCD @? %9FCD52J[ |2J a`[ >@C?:?8 2D DEF56?ED 7C@> $A:==6C t=6>6?E2CJ $49@@= AC@G:56 2 DA64:2= >FD:42= H6=4@>6 AC@8C2> 368:??:?8 2E h 2]>] :? (:E96CD !2C<] #F? u@C %96 (2== H:== 56A2CE H:E9 2 |2:? $EC66E A2C256 2E 2AAC@I:>2E6=J hib_ 2]>]k^Am People are also reading… Vandals target 19th-century Smyth County cemetery Celebrating Warriors: Project Graduation, Chilhowie partner for new endeavor Smyth supervisors honor Hollyfield for 25 years of cleaning road Smyth County School Board honors Marion Senior High FFA advisers, others Vayda is ready to find her forever home Work begins on $12.7M expansion of Mount Rogers Community Services' Marion campus 'Sanctuaries in Stained Glass' celebrates 3 Smyth churches 3 juveniles face charges following Smyth, Wythe pursuit on I-81 Longtime produce growers to continue Walker's Market Smyth leaders prepare for any data center projects Virginia basketball's Ugonna Onyenso invited to NBA Draft Combine Goal No. 1 for Renegade: Overcome fabled Kentucky Derby jinx Mount Rogers NRA updates Smyth County on Grindstone, overlook, ponies and more Richmond judge dismisses Republican bid to block new maps Trump signs bill to fund DHS agencies including Secret Service, TSA kAm(JE96G:==6 3642>6 2 DE@A H96? E96 $@FE96C? #@FE6 @7 E96 >:DD:@? H2D 368F? :? a__`] %96C6 2C6 E9C66 C@FE6D 7C@> r2=:7@C?:2 E@ (2D9:?8E@?[ s]r] %96 ;@FC?6J E2<6D E96 C:56CD 24C@DD E96 &?:E65 $E2E6D D:>F=E2?6@FD=J 7@C `a 52JD 6249 |2J E@ C2:D6 2H2C6?6DD 4@?46C?:?8 E96 !~(^|xpD 7C@> 2== H2CD E92E 92G6 ?6G6C C6EFC?65 9@>6] %96 677@CE H2D DE2CE65 3J ':6E?2> '6E6C2?D H9@ EC2G6=65 24C@DD p>6C:42 @? >@E@C4J4=6D[ E2=<:?8 E@ =@42= C25:@[ %'[ 2?5 ?6HDA2A6CD 23@FE E96 E9@FD2?5D @7 >6? 2?5 H@>6? DE:== F?244@F?E65 7@C 7C@> 2== H2CD] %96:C 8@2= 56DE:?2E:@? :D E96 ':6E?2> '6E6C2?D |6>@C:2= H9:49 E96J C6249 @? E96 uC:52J 6G6?:?8 367@C6 |6>@C:2= s2J] u@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^C7EH]FD^Qm9EEADi^^C7EH]FD^k^2m]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Vandals target 19th-century Smyth County cemetery A historic cemetery established in the 19th century has apparently been the target of vandals. Celebrating Warriors: Project Graduation, Chilhowie partner for new endeavor “They look great,” said Chilhowie Mayor Gary Heninger of the banners displayed in the town celebrating the members of the Class of 2026. His c… Smyth supervisors honor Hollyfield for 25 years of cleaning road For about 25 years, Danny Hollyfield has picked up litter and debris from along Whitetop Road. Thursday evening, the Smyth County Board of Sup… Smyth County School Board honors Marion Senior High FFA advisers, others Over the past two years, Marion Senior High School’s FFA team has earned state titles in competition and represented Virginia in national programs. Vayda is ready to find her forever home Meet Smyth Animal Rescue’s Pet of the Week: Vayda.