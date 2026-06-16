Mountain Valor Fest coming Sept. 12 Jun 16, 2026 9 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mountain Valor Veteran Services will host Mountain Valor Fest 2026 on Saturday, Sept. 12, at Crooked Mountain Campground in Floyd. Admission is free. Gates open at noon.kAm%96 &]$] s6A2CE>6?E @7 '6E6C2?D p772:CD 2?5 E96 ':C8:?:2 s6A2CE>6?E @7 '6E6C2?D $6CG:46D H:== 3@E9 92G6 C6AC6D6?E2E:G6D @? D:E6[ @776C:?8 36?67:ED 4@F?D6=:?8[ 6?C@==>6?E 2DD:DE2?46 2?5 C6D@FC46 ?2G:82E:@? E@ G6E6C2?D 2?5 E96:C 72>:=:6D] |@C6 E92? E9C66 5@K6? 7656C2=[ DE2E6 2?5 =@42= 4@>>F?:EJ 286?4:6D 2C6 6IA64E65 E@ A2CE:4:A2E6]k^AmkAmQ|@DE @7 E96 G6E6C2?D H6 D6CG6 92G6 ?6G6C 925 D@>6@?6 D:E 5@H? H:E9 E96> 2?5 H2=< E9C@F89 H92E E96JVG6 62C?65[Q D2:5 z2EE (9:EE6?36C86C[ 2 a`\J62C }2GJ G6E6C2? 2?5 E96 @C82?:K2E:@?VD 7@F?56C 2?5 6I64FE:G6 5:C64E@C] Q%92EVD H92E E9:D 6G6?E :D — H6 3C:?8 E96 C6D@FC46D E@ E96>[ 2E ?@ 4@DE[ :? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway The rehabilitation of the old Hartwood building in Saltville is one step closer to reality this week. Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations A handful of parents were protesting outside the Smyth County Administration building prior to the School Board’s Monday evening meeting. Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award For the second year in a row, a Smyth County high school student has claimed the state title in an art competition. Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Communities in Smyth and Wythe counties are working to support one of their own who was injured in the line of duty. Health Commission analysis finds Smyth hospital 'at risk of closure' Last week, a report was released to the Governor and state legislators that said 13 Virginia rural hospitals are either at “immediate risk of …