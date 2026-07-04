Abingdon’s Thursday Night Jams music series adds two new show dates to summer calendar Jul 4, 2026 16 hrs ago 0 A crowd enjoys the first Thursday Night Jams show of the 2026 season at the Abingdon Market Pavilion on May 28. SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Due to community enthusiasm surrounding the return of Thursday Night Jams, Visit Abingdon announced the addition of two new performance dates, enhancing an already diverse season of live music.kAm%96 ?6H=J 2??@F?465 52E6D :?4=F56ik^AmkAmkDEC@?8m%9FCD52J[ yF=J h – |@@?362Fk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm|@@?362F[ E96 9FD32?5\H:76 5F@ 7C@> r:?4:??2E:[ 56=:G6CD >6=@5:6D 2?5 92C>@?:6D H:E9 5:DE:?4E:@?] {2J6C65 DJ?E9D 2?5 C9JE9>:4 8F:E2C E6IEFC6D 2C6 C6>?2?ED @7 E96:C =@G6 7@C ?6H H2G6] $:?46 E96:C DE2CE :? a_`e[ E96 32?5 92D A6C7@C>65 5:C64E DFAA@CE 7@C r~x}[ 7=@C[ x? %96 '2==6J q6=@H[ r:?5J (:=D@?[ r@> %CF:D6[ 2?5 >@C6]k^Am People are also reading… A mother's love backs new eatery in Chilhowie Chilhowie church celebrates Britton's 50 years of music ministry Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers Phantom retires from Marion's Block Party as From The Edge steps in for 'Biggest Weekend' Independence Day celebrations cover the weekend in Smyth Early look at Virginia Tech's Week 13 opponent, Virginia Candidate slates finalized for Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville Maryland transfer Jordan Crosland to bring 'immediate thump' to Virginia baseball's lineup Smyth Animal Rescue's Mischa is ready for a family to call her own Wellness fair to return to Hungry Mother State Park in Marion Chilhowie Town Council honors record setting athlete 'Scrapper' Broady: King's speeches still issue call to action Virginia teens charged with plotting murders, stealing Buffalo Wild Wings From trees to play: 5 Bridges Wellness Fair shared steps for good health kAmkDEC@?8m%9FCD52J[ pF8FDE `b – r:?é>2E9èBF6k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmr:?é>2E9èBF6 :D 2 DFC7 C@4<[ 6I@E:42 52?46 32?5 E92E 4@>6D E@ =:76 H:E9 F?:BF6 H@C=5 C9JE9>D 2?5 72>:=:2C E96>6D @? 8F:E2C[ <6JD[ 32DD[ 5CF>D[ 9@C?D[ 2?5 2FI A6C4FDD:@?] %96 32?5 92D A=2J65 76DE:G2=D[ :?4=F5:?8 u=@J5u6DE a_ac[ v~ u6DE a_ac[ {6G:EE p|! w2CC:D@?3FC8 |FD:4 $6C:6D a_ab[ rC@K6E (:?E6C qC6HD u6DE:G2=[ r92C=@EE6DG:==6 pCED u6DE:G2=[ $E6AA:?V ~FE[ u@C<2A2=@@K2[ z:C<u6DE[ 6E4] ~E96C ?@E23=6 G6?F6D E96 32?5 92D A6C7@C>65 2E :?4=F56 E96 AC6DE:8:@FD %2F3>2? |FD6F> @7 pCE[ %96 ':C8:?:2 %C2?DA@CE2E:@? |FD6F>[ %96 vC2?5:? %962EC6[ %96 !:?9@@<[ 2?5 %96 !@FC w@FD6 |FD:4 w2==]k^Am kAm%96D6 A6C7@C>2?46D ;@:? 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