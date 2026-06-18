Early voting gets underway Jun 18, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In-person early voting for the Aug. 4 primary elections has started.kAmp== =@42=:E:6D @776C 62C=J G@E:?8] '@E6CD 2C6 @?=J 2==@H65 E@ G@E6 62C=J :? E96 ;FC:D5:4E:@? :? H9:49 E96J 2C6 C68:DE6C65] ':C8:?:2’D cd\52J 62C=J G@E:?8 A6C:@5 @77:4:2==J 368:?D $2EFC52J[ yF?6 a_[ 3FE C68:DEC2C @77:46D E92E H:== 36 4=@D65 >FDE @776C 62C=J G@E:?8 yF?6 `h] w@H6G6C[ 5F6 E@ E96 yF?6E66?E9 9@=:52J[ >@DE C68:DEC2C @77:46D H:== 36 4=@D65] %9@D6 @77:46D[ :?4=F5:?8 (JE96 r@F?EJ’D[ @776C65 62C=J G@E:?8 368:??:?8 yF?6 `g]k^AmkAmt2C=J :?\A6CD@? G@E:?8 H:== 4@?E:?F6 E9C@F89 $2EFC52J[ pF8] `]k^Am kAm%@ G@E6 62C=J :?\A6CD@?[ C68:DE6C65 G@E6CD D9@F=5 8@ E@ 2 56D:8?2E65 62C=J G@E:?8 =@42E:@? 7@C E96 ;FC:D5:4E:@? :? H9:49 E96J 2C6 C68:DE6C65[ AC6D6?E E96:C xs 2?5 42DE 2 32==@E]k^Am People are also reading… Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Health Commission analysis finds Smyth hospital 'at risk of closure' Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest Broady to present program to help instill Martin Luther King's clarity, courage Smyth Animal Rescue's Pet of the Week is fun loving and ready for his next adventure 'The Coolest Hometown': Actors, stage crew sought to support new play about Marion Mount Rogers Community Services makes case for its funding requests Commonwealth's Attorney's Office to host church security training for Smyth County These brands pulled back on Pride. It could cost them. 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E@ 36 4@F?E65]k^AmkAm• pF8] `` – s625=:?6 7@C =@42= 6=64E@C2= 3@2C5 E@ 46CE:7J AC@G:D:@?2= 32==@ED]k^Am kAm• pF8] `g – $E2E6 q@2C5 @7 t=64E:@?D 46CE:7:6D C6DF=ED]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway The rehabilitation of the old Hartwood building in Saltville is one step closer to reality this week. Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations A handful of parents were protesting outside the Smyth County Administration building prior to the School Board’s Monday evening meeting. Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award For the second year in a row, a Smyth County high school student has claimed the state title in an art competition. Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Communities in Smyth and Wythe counties are working to support one of their own who was injured in the line of duty. Health Commission analysis finds Smyth hospital 'at risk of closure' Last week, a report was released to the Governor and state legislators that said 13 Virginia rural hospitals are either at “immediate risk of …