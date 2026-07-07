State awards grant to help ready Glade Spring site for industrial development SPorter Jul 7, 2026 12 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Smyth and Washington officials are partnering to get a strategically located site ready to serve an industry. Last week, the state announced a financial award to help with the project.kAm~77:4:2=D 2C6 H@C<:?8 E@ 56G6=@A 2 D:E6 E92E D:ED 2=@?8 x?E6CDE2E6 g` :? E96 v=256 w:89=2?5D #68:@?2= x?5FDEC:2= !2C< D@ :E’D C625J E@ DFAA@CE 25G2?465 >2?F724EFC:?8[ 7@@5 2?5 36G6C286 AC@46DD:?8[ @C =@8:DE:4D 4@>A2?:6D]k^AmkAm!=2?D 2C6 E@ 56G6=@A E96 ac\24C6 A2C46= :?E@ 2 A25\C625J[ :?G6DE>6?E\C625J D:E6]k^AmkAmp44@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> E96 v@G6C?@C’D ~77:46[ E92E H@C< :D 6IA64E65 E@ DEC6?8E96? C68:@?2= 4@>A6E:E:G6?6DD[ 6IA2?5 :?5FDEC:2= 42A24:EJ[ 2?5 2=:8? H:E9 E96 C68:@?’D E2C86E65 :?5FDECJ D64E@CD]k^Am People are also reading… A mother's love backs new eatery in Chilhowie Marion neighborhood hosts Fourth decorating contest for country's 250th anniversary Chilhowie church celebrates Britton's 50 years of music ministry Phantom retires from Marion's Block Party as From The Edge steps in for 'Biggest Weekend' Roanoke police investigating kennel, urge owners to remove dogs Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers Independence Day celebrations cover the weekend in Smyth Residents, leaders talk about the future of Marion's Carnegie High School Early look at Virginia Tech's Week 13 opponent, Virginia Maryland transfer Jordan Crosland to bring 'immediate thump' to Virginia baseball's lineup Smyth Animal Rescue's Mischa is ready for a family to call her own Candidate slates finalized for Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville From trees to play: 5 Bridges Wellness Fair shared steps for good health 'Scrapper' Broady: King's speeches still issue call to action Some SWVA farmers may seek drought disaster relief kAm{2E6 =2DE H66<[ v@G] p3:82:= $A2?36C86C 2??@F?465 >@C6 E92? Sd]e >:==:@? :? vC@HE9 2?5 ~AA@CEF?:EJ 7@C ':C8:?:2 Wv~ ':C8:?:2X 8C2?ED 7@C AC@;64ED 24C@DD ':C8:?:2] %96 $>JE9\(2D9:?8E@? AC@;64E H2D 2H2C565 Se`[c_h]k^AmkAmu@C v~ ':C8:?:2 8C2?ED[ =@42= 8@G6C?>6?ED 2?5 @E96C A2CE?6CD >FDE 4@>>:E >2E49:?8 7F?5D]k^AmkAm“%96D6 AC@;64ED C67=64E >J 4@>>:E>6?E E@ 3F:=5:?8 2 >@C6 C6D:=:6?E 2?5 5:G6CD:7:65 64@?@>J E92E’D AC6A2C65 7@C E96 492==6?86D @7 E@52J 2?5 E96 @AA@CEF?:E:6D @7 E96 564256D 29625[” D2:5 $A2?36C86C] “qJ @A6?:?8 5@@CD E@ ?6H 42C66C @AA@CEF?:E:6D[ DFAA@CE:?8 9:89\8C@HE9 :?5FDECJ 4=FDE6CD[ 2?5 :?G6DE:?8 :? D:E6D 2?5 :?7C2DECF4EFC6 E92E >2<6 ':C8:?:2 :?G6DE>6?E\C625J[ H6 2C6 3F:=5:?8 2 DEC@?86C 64@?@>:4 7@F?52E:@? 7@C 6G6CJ C68:@? @7 @FC r@>>@?H62=E9] %96D6 :?G6DE>6?ED H:== 96=A >2<6 DFC6 E92E 4@>>F?:E:6D @7 2== D:K6D 42? 4@>A6E6[ :??@G2E6[ 2?5 E9C:G6 :? 2 C2A:5=J 492?8:?8 64@?@>J]”k^Am kAm$:?46 :ED :?46AE:@? :? a_`f[ v~ ':C8:?:2 92D DEC:G65 E@ DEC6?8E96? C68:@?2= 64@?@>:6D E9C@F89 DEC2E68:4 4@==23@C2E:@? 24C@DD `b` =@42=:E:6D] %96 AC@8C2>’D 42A24:EJ\3F:=5:?8 :?G6DE>6?ED 2C6 D2:5 E@ 92G6 DFAA@CE65 E96 4C62E:@? @7 af[___ ;@3D[ 4C62E65 :?5FDECJ\2=:8?65 EC2:?:?8 @AA@CEF?:E:6D 7@C dg[___ :?5:G:5F2=D[ D6CG65 >@C6 E92? af[___ 3FD:?6DD6D[ 2?5 96=A65 7:C>D 2446DD >@C6 E92? Sf__ >:==:@? :? 42A:E2= 7@C 3FD:?6DD 6IA2?D:@?]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular A mother's love backs new eatery in Chilhowie Penny’s Kitchen & Entertainment is ready to serve customers a meal, but it’s also prepared to help patrons play games or let off a little steam. Marion neighborhood hosts Fourth decorating contest for country's 250th anniversary Marion is often referred to as the USA’s most patriotic town. This year, Culbert Drive may well deserve the designation of Marion’s most patri… Chilhowie church celebrates Britton's 50 years of music ministry For the last half century, Pat Britton not only shared her gift for music by performing but also by teaching others to tap into their love for… Phantom retires from Marion's Block Party as From The Edge steps in for 'Biggest Weekend' After over three decades, the tradition of Phantom opening Marion’s “Biggest Weekend of the Summer” in Marion has come to a close. Roanoke police investigating kennel, urge owners to remove dogs Police have not said why they are investigating City Dogs Boarding and Playcare.