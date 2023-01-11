MLK Day speaker has ties to Wytheville

The keynote speaker for Wytheville’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration said MLK Day is designed to galvanize and re-galvanize communities over and over again, and that two pivotal MLK quotes will be central in her message of hope, justice and love for all humanity.

“Historically to the present there are so many things that have caused the United States to be divisive,” the Rev. Mia Hash Sloan said in an email. “My aim is to construct a message that will foster a heart of compassion and grace for one another. The intersections of racism, oppression and poverty are social determinants that keep this country and our local communities divided.”

To dismantle, to undo, these social constructs will take an understanding and acknowledgement that, quoting King, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.”

“When there is an understanding that this is a collective problem, then we can resolve in collective solutions from an egalitarian approach. No one group has power over another; together we can continue to build communities that Dr. King and our beloved ancestors dreamed of,” Sloan said.

Additionally, she said, “It is vital to comprehend that our calling is compelling us to, quoting King, ‘Make a career of humanity. Commit yourself to the noble struggle for equal rights. You will make a better person of yourself, a greater nation of your country, and a finer world to live in.’”

Sloan, who has ties to Wytheville, is the faith project manager for the COMPASS Initiative Faith Coordinating Center at Wake Divinity at Wake Forest University. She will help celebrate King’s legacy this Sunday, Jan. 15. The annual observance includes a march down Main Street, followed by a program. The walk begins at 2 p.m. at Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 635 E. Main St., Wytheville. The program at the Millwald Theatre begins at 2:30 p.m.

Pre-registration for the Millwald program is suggested, but not required. The event is free and open to the public.

Following a welcome and prayer, there will be musical selections from the Institute for Practical Living Choir, Valencia Johnson, and Josh Outsey featuring CJ Colston. Next, Sloan will take the stage, followed by remarks and closing.

The Institute for Practical Living is a Christian school serving Wytheville and the surrounding communities. Valencia Johnson is a junior at Richlands High School with a passion for the performing arts. Joshua Outsey is an actor and community organizer as well as a musician, poet and outdoor enthusiast. C.J. Colston, at just 19 years old, is already a leader of praise and worship, performing throughout Southwest Virginia.

Sloan is a third-generation minister and the granddaughter of Bishop R.K. Hash and Mildred Hash, founders and pastors of the former Morning Star Church of God Apostolic in Wytheville. Her father, Bishop J.C. Hash Sr., later became pastor of Morning Star Church of God Apostolic. Sloan moved from Wytheville with her family when she was a young child.

Sloan said she is humbled and elated to come to the home of her ancestors and beloved family.

“Wytheville yielded beautiful things for both my paternal and maternal legacy, and I am enthralled to come and call forth the social justice change agents to do the collective work that must be done for the well-being and posterity of Wytheville,” she said. “People can expect to be challenged from the shadows of invisibility and indifference and if open and willing be transmuted into divine transformation that will greatly impact our beloved community of Wytheville, Virginia.”

Sloan focuses on curating spiritual well-being spaces across a broad range of religious and spiritual ideologies. She has worked within the congregation and community for more than two decades.

The COMPASS Initiative Faith Coordinating Center focuses on preparing ministry and nonprofit leaders to address the needs of vulnerable populations like rural communities in Appalachia, African Americans and LGBTQ individuals.

According to her biography on the center website, Sloan has made a religious, spiritual and social impact in her community. “Rev. Mia specializes in holistic well-being with universal pull towards cultivating transformative, liberating space for individuals. Her scholarly interests mirror her specialty as she works toward her doctoral dissertation, ‘Healing & Transforming Intergenerational Trauma for Black Mothers and Daughters,’” the website said.

According to the Sloan’s biography on the center website, her work engages bright and inquisitive minds that keep her in alignment with growing wellness trends. She enjoys developing lasting relationships with the congregations and communities that she serves. She has committed her virtues, values and ethics to provide compassionate, non-judgmental, spiritual and emotional ministry regardless of (one’s) religious affiliation, the biography said.

The Millwald is hosting the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration in partnership with Virginia Organizing, with financial support from the Wythe-Bland Foundation.