Top Story Judge orders 1% sales tax referendum to be place on Smyth voters' ballot SPorter Jul 28, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Voters will get to decide whether to levy a 1% sales tax to be used only for school construction or renovation projects.kAm%9:D H66<[ $>JE9 r@F?EJ r:C4F:E r@FCE yF586 y677 r2>A36== D:8?65 E96 @C56C C6BF6DE65 3J E96 4@F?EJ’D q@2C5 @7 $FA6CG:D@CD]k^AmkAm%96 @C56C 42==D 7@C E96 C676C6?5F> E@ 36 96=5 2D A2CE @7 E96 }@G] b 86?6C2= 6=64E:@?]k^AmkAm%96 @C56C 5:C64E65 6=64E:@? @77:4:2=D E@ AC6A2C6 E96 32==@E E@ :?4=F56 E96 BF6DE:@?i “$92== $>JE9 r@F?EJ 36 2FE9@C:K65 E@ =6GJ 2? 255:E:@?2= =@42= D2=6D E2I 2E 2 C2E6 @7 @?6 A6C46?E[ H:E9 E96 C6G6?F6D 7C@> DF49 E2I E@ 36 FD65 D@=6=J 7@C 42A:E2= AC@;64ED 7@C E96 4@?DECF4E:@? @C C6?@G2E:@? @7 D49@@=D :? $>JE9 r@F?EJ[ 2?5 H:E9 DF49 E2I E@ 6IA:C6 @? yF=J h[ a_cen”]k^Am People are also reading… Family, Smyth Animal Rescue unite to keep Olivia's light shining Smyth hospital CEO says SCCH is not at risk of closure For 25 years LASO offers skills, life lessons Son of Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy arrested for shooting mother in Virginia home Smyth County continues to explore data center regs DIARY OF A WORD NERD: Limiting the spread of political violence Smyth Strong Award: Honoring Greer for giving others' hope Smyth asks court to OK 1% sales tax referendum for schools Fair fun and fellowship is underway in Rich Valley Smyth sheriff reports first numbers from photo-enforced I-81 work zone Virginia Tech shrinks presidential search committee, citing competition for candidates Waynesboro teacher's aide accused of putting hand sanitizer in student's mouth Prostitution ring at Roanoke bridal shop: First conviction gets man for racketeering Marion massage therapy practice adds acupuncturist, new therapies For veterans: Marion's American Legion service officer, commander receive state honors kAm%96 C676C6?5F> H2D >256 A@DD:3=6 3J =68:D=2E:@? 25@AE65 3J E96 v6?6C2= pDD6>3=J 2?5 D:8?65 3J v@G] p3:82:= $A2?36C86C E92E 6IA2?565 ':C8:?:2 4@F?E:6D’ 2?5 4:E:6D’ 2FE9@C:EJ @? E9:D >2EE6C] %96 =68:D=2E:@? 92D =@?8 366? 2 AC:@C:EJ @7 =@42= 8@G6C?>6?ED 2D 2 E@@= E@ 255C6DD D49@@= ?665D]k^AmkAm$49@@= $FA6C:?E6?56?E[ sC] qC25 w282[ D2:5 :>>65:2E6 AC@;64ED ?@H H2:E:?8 @? 7F?5D 2C6 |2C:@? $6?:@C w:89 $49@@=’D 2FI:=:2CJ 8J>[ 8J>?2D:F> 32E9C@@>D[ 2?5 92== @7 72>6 2?5 2 ?6H >2:? 8J>[ 4276E6C:2[ H6:89E C@@>[ 2?5 =@4<6C C@@>D 2E r9:=9@H:6 w:89 $49@@=] u@C E9@D6 AC@;64ED[ 96 D2:5 2C49:E64EFC2= C6?56C:?8D 2=C625J 6I:DE]k^Am kAmp55:E:@?2==J[ 96 D2:5 E96 D49@@= 3@2C5 92D 5:D4FDD65 C6?@G2E:?8 E96 }@CE9H@@5 w:89 $49@@= 32?5 C@@>]k^Am kAm%96 D49@@= DJDE6> 2=D@ 92D 2 724:=:EJ DEF5J F?56CH2J ?@H E92E :D 6IA64E65 E@ 56E2:= 255:E:@?2= ?665D]k^AmkAmu@C $>JE9 r@F?EJ[ E96 `T D2=6D E2I :D 6IA64E65 E@ 86?6C2E6 23@FE Sb >:==:@? 2??F2==J]k^AmkAm%9C@F89 E9:D >62DFC6[ 3@E9 4@F?EJ 2?5 D49@@= @77:4:2=D ?@E65 E92E A6@A=6 H9@ AF== @77 x?E6CDE2E6 g` 2?5 DA6?5 >@?6J :? $>JE9 r@F?EJ H@F=5 4@?EC:3FE6 E@ E96 H@C< 2E =@42= D49@@=D]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Fair fun and fellowship is underway in Rich Valley The 92nd Rich Valley Fair is underway. For veterans: Marion's American Legion service officer, commander receive state honors Not a day goes by when Chris Dutton isn’t on the phone or otherwise trying to help one of his fellow veterans. Marion Police officers save firefighter's life The actions of two Marion Police officers saved the life of a Marion firefighter last week.