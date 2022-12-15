Smyth's top prosecutor weighs in on controversial search of killer cop's home

Smyth County Commonwealth’s Attorney Roy Evans on Thursday weighed in on a heavily scrutinized warrantless search conducted by Washington County deputies at the Saltville home of a fellow deputy who California police say killed three people, set fire to their home and drove off with a teenage girl he had “catfished” online.

As police in California were in pursuit of 28-year-old Austin Lee Edwards on Nov. 25, Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis said his deputies made an emergency entrance into Edwards’ home in Saltville to ensure there were no other victims and to locate department-issued weapons.

The search came under fire after a Los Angeles Times report that deputies had gone to the home, which does not lie within Washington County’s jurisdiction, and removed items before Smyth County investigators conducted their official search of the property the following day.

A 42-second video clip shows two law enforcement officers walking away from the house. One carries a flashlight and what appears to be a partially filled black trash bag.

Evans said he believes the search was justified.

“Based on the facts as told to me by the Smyth County investigator when this first happened and as stated in Sheriff Andis’ statement earlier this week, I do think the entry for the limited purposes stated was justified, specifically pursuant to Virginia Code Section 15.2-1724, based on the perceived potential danger to life as communicated by California authorities to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office,” Evans said.

According to Virginia Code, law enforcement officers are permitted to go beyond their territorial limits “in response to any law-enforcement emergency involving any immediate threat to life or public safety....”

“Once there legally,” Evans added, “There was nothing to stop their retrieval of Washington County Sheriff’s Office property.”

At the home, Andis said, his deputies saw Edwards’ uniform, duty belt and other police equipment on the screened-in back porch, which was visible from the outside. Edwards’ duty weapon was not in the holster, he said. Deputies retrieved his uniform, bullet-resistant vest and duty belt from the porch, as well as the patrol vehicle assigned to him that was on the property, Andis said. A shotgun and rifle assigned to Edwards were inside the patrol vehicle.

Andis said on Monday that he had been in communication with California authorities during the pursuit of Edwards and was able to relay information, including the status of department-issued weapons, to Riverside Police Department detectives.

On Tuesday, Riverside Police Department spokesman Ryan Railsback said that while Riverside PD neither directed nor was aware of an entry to Edwards’ home prior to the official search, “I’m sure they did provide valuable information.”

Railsback said that California authorities knew early on that the Kia Soul reported near the home of the fire, triple homicide and possible abduction of a teen was registered to a Virginia deputy.

“So that’s information that we want to know,” he said. “We want to know everything we possibly can, so I’m sure there were communications going back between the different agencies. Anything that could be learned about this guy, in terms of—we would assume he would have weapons. He had access to weapons, we know that.”

Railsback said no actions taken at Edwards’ home prior to the execution of the search warrant would be detrimental to Riverside’s investigation.

The contents of the Nov. 26 warrant, which was executed by Smyth County investigators, have been sealed in Smyth County Circuit Court. Evans said he didn’t expect the affidavit to be unsealed any time soon.

“A motion to unseal is usually requested by the defendant who is being prosecuted using evidence found in the search,” he explained. “The search warrant and affidavit were sealed in this case at the request of the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office because the very detailed affidavit contained facts supplied by California authorities that had not been made public.”

Evans said it is his understanding that the search warrant’s inventory includes items removed by Washington County deputies during Smyth County’s execution of the warrant.

“Items taken during the initial visit were reported to the Smyth County investigator,” he added.

Evans said any challenge to the search would typically be by a motion to suppress evidence in the prosecution of the property owner.

“Of course, because he died there will be no prosecution of Edwards,” he said.

The hunt for Edwards began after Riverside police were dispatched to check on a young female who appeared distressed while getting into a red Kia Soul with a man, according to a Nov. 28 release from the Riverside PD. That report came in at 11:08 a.m. PST the day after Thanksgiving. As officers responded, calls began to come in about the house fire, which was later determined to be the teen’s home, where detectives found the bodies of the girl’s mother and grandparents.

A few hours later, San Bernardino County aviation deputies spotted the Kia in Kelso, California, according to a release. A chase then ensued involving a SWAT vehicle and helicopters, followed by a shootout, during which Edwards shot himself with his duty pistol, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department later reported. A spokesperson said the pursuit concluded at 4:24 p.m. PST.

Riverside police believe Edwards “catfished” the girl online, pretending to be a 17-year-old boy and developed an online relationship with the 15-year-old.

Railsback said detectives are currently sifting through digital evidence.

“That’s going to take quite a long time to sift through all that,” he said. “We’re talking thousands and thousands and thousands of pages that we’re anticipating having to go through to try to sift through it and sort out his and even the teen’s online activity.”

Railsback said that while Edwards is the primary suspect in the homicides, house fire and online enticement, detectives want to make sure no one else was involved. He noted that the teen is now the only living person directly tied to the investigation and that any information obtained in the investigation will need to be corroborated.

“We want to make sure, is there anyone else in terms of the online side of it that are involved? We don’t know any of that yet,” he said. “So, just because he’s deceased and we’re not going to necessarily file charges on him doesn’t mean our investigation ends. It’s far from over.”