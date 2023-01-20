Board roles unchanged

The Floyd County Public School Board voted unanimously to change the monthly meeting time from 7 to 6 p.m. for the 2023 calendar year.

No changes were made in board roles on Jan. 9 during the reorganization meeting. James Ingram continues to serve as chairman, Laura LeRoy continues to serve as vice chair and Janet Harris continues to be the clerk.

Tara Bulson and Tabitha Cane continue to serve as deputy clerks, and Jessica Cromer continues to be the division superintendent designee, who completes the duties of Superintendent John Wheeler if he is unavailable.

During his Superintendent’s Report, Wheeler said enrollment is steady at about 1,700 students.

He said a grand opening for the new Collaboration and Career Development Center will hopefully be held in May.

“I think we’ll have a nice little open house,” Wheeler said.

Director of Special Education and Student Services Melissa McDaniel said the enrollment of students with disabilities and receiving special services has stayed “fairly consistent,” coming in at just under 300 for several consecutive years.

Board members discussed times to visit each of the FCPS elementary schools on a regular schedule for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The visitation schedule is:

Floyd Elementary School — Thursday, March 2, from 4-6 p.m.

Check Elementary School — Tuesday, March 14, from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Indian Valley Elementary School — Monday, April 3, from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Willis Elementary School — Tuesday, April 18, from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Dates for visitation at the Floyd County High School will be decided later, after spring sports schedules are finalized.

The board entered a closed session regarding details of a specific student and voted unanimously afterward to allow the student to return to alternative education with alternative transportation, effective Jan. 10.

Regular School Board meetings are held at 140 Harris Hart Road at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of each month.