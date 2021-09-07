Smyth mourns loss of local icon

Hull listened as Fields and artist Ned Johnson talked.

“Ned knew how talented William was and what a wonderful artist and leatherworker he was,” Hull remembered. “William indicated that with family and work obligations, he had not created anything in a long time. I listened as Ned took William to task a bit, indicating that while God had given him a great family and a good job to sustain that family, but God had also given him creative talents that others did not have and that he should not neglect the natural abilities that God had chosen to bestow especially to him. William took Ned's words to heart and immediately began painting.”

The gallery, Hull said, “proudly displayed his work.” From time to time, she acknowledged that his fellow artists would nudge him onward.

“When I looked at William's work,” Hull said, “I knew in my heart and head that his talent was something beyond extraordinary, something that was ‘pure’ and ‘raw’.

Another of Fields’ paintings was on Dr. Scott Sikes’ mind this week.