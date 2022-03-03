MSHS student helps map and digitize Round Hill Cemetery records

Ally White is more familiar with the stories of the people buried in Round Hill Cemetery than most people. The Marion Senior High School senior has been keying all the information about the Marion cemetery’s graves into new software that will allow citizens and town officials to quickly find plots and learn more about the lives they represent.

Of the thousands of individuals White has read about as she entered their names, birth and death dates, and any notes about them, the story of one 25-year-old man lingers with her. As she typed in the details about 1st Lt. Fleming Clark Goolsby, she realized that his grave is empty, but continues to serve as a monument to an American hero.

Goolsby served as a pilot in World War II. On Dec. 26, 1942, the Marion native was flying on a mission over Bizerte, Tunisia, when his plane exploded. Other fliers in the same formation believe his aircraft was struck by anti-aircraft fire that set off the plane’s load of bombs. Goolsby was declared missing in action.

Beyond Round Hill, his name is listed on the Tablets of the Missing at the North Africa American Cemetery.

Round Hill serves as the final resting place for many veterans and other noteworthy individuals, including the 20th-century author and journalist Sherwood Anderson.

While scholars and other writers come to pay their respects to Anderson, many of the visitors are looking for a family member who might be less well known. Right now, Cindy Stanley, the town’s clerk, noted that finding a specific grave can be challenging. Multiple paper maps that use different key codes exist for the burial ground as do index cards. In 2020, town officials observed that many of the historic records were becoming increasingly fragile. At that time, Town Manager Bill Rush noted that some of the original documents from the 1870s are cloth.

One factor that contributes to the multiple paper maps is that the graves in a cemetery near where the Henderson School of Appalachian Arts is now were moved to Round Hill around 1890 to 1900.

The Record of Burials book includes the names of those buried in the cemetery from 1877 to 1914. After that time the records were maintained on index cards. Stanley explained that many of the graves have multiple cards – one with basic details and another with notes about the individual buried there.

In its new section, Stanley said Round Hill includes 3,800 graves with about 3,500 in its older section. The cemetery also includes an area for pauper burials when there is no family to handle final arrangements for a person. Stanley noted that some of those are unmarked, and the cemetery also includes an unmarked section.

Officials knew the process of entering all that information would be time consuming so they hired White, who is known for her technology savvy.

Not only is White entering the details from the earlier documents, she’s scanning in the original cards to preserve them.

By late summer, Stanley and White hope that finding one grave among the thousands will be much easier and can be done online.

Right now, White estimated that about 40% of the information has been entered into the new Legacy Mark software bought in 2020. Once complete, the program can be searched by multiple indicators to find graves.

Marion officials plan for it to be available and searchable through the town’s website, marionva.org.

“It will be so much easier and faster,” Stanley said.

The process, Stanley said, will also help town officials get a better overall understanding of the cemetery and what’s available. Round Hill is still an active cemetery with burials taking place regularly.

Other Cemetery Care

The database isn’t the only work being done to improve the cemetery.

Over time, Stanley said, Tony Muncy, Marion’s public works director, wants to reset stones that have fallen over and repair those that are broken.

In early April, the town crews are also planning to clean up the cemetery. As part of that process, they’re asking individuals who have put flowers or mementos on graves that they want to keep, to remove them prior to April 1. Then, they may be returned on Easter or afterward.