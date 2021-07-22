Smyth library expands access and restores services

Library patrons can now pick up materials any time of the day or night.

Rose Likins, Smyth County Public Library’s (SCPL) director, announced the addition to library services at Monday evening’s Marion Town Council meeting and last week’s board of supervisors session. She told officials that the outdoor lockers have been installed at the system’s three branches: Chilhowie, Marion and Saltville.

Likins knows that for some individuals getting to the library during its usual operating hours can be challenging.

To use the service, according to a SCPL news release, patrons may request materials by calling or emailing one of the three branches. At the time of a request, patrons will be assigned a locker number and a four-digit locker combination. Materials will be placed in the locker and may be retrieved at a convenient time within 72 hours. If not picked up within the three-day window, the materials will be removed and put back in circulation.

The release noted that the lockers have been put in well-lit, easily accessible locations near the front doors of the main library and each branch.