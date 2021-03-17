FCSO: Missing person case upgraded to homicide, arrest made

FLOYD, CO — The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that a missing persons case from six years ago has been “upgraded” to a homicide investigation, and Robert Joseph Gibbons, 33, a Snowshoe, W. Va., man has been charged with murder in the case.

Robert James Langhorne Gibbons, 65, of Check, was declared a Missing Person on Aug. 29, 2014, following a wellness check conducted by FCSO deputies that turned up empty-handed. The wellness check was requested by Langhorne Gibbons’ daughter, who also formally reported him missing, according to law enforcement.

During its yearly review of unsolved cases in August 2020, new information was found. FCSO was assisted by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Investigation in Salem to search a property on Lick Ridge Road, where human remains were recovered. The remains were confirmed by the state Department of Forensic Science to be those of Langhorne Gibbons, the Sheriff’s Office said.

R. Gibbons was booked in the New River Valley Regional Jail on Tuesday. He’s being held with no bond for second degree murder, a felony. The Roanoke Times reports that the victim was the alleged assailant’s father.