Coming Events Community events for week of July 8-14 Jim Talbert Jul 6, 2026 14 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Basketball campkAm%96 %2K6H6== w:89 $49@@= 32D<6E32== AC@8C2> :D DA@?D@C:?8 2 42>A 7@C <\g 8C256CD] %96 42>A :D yF=J `f H:E9 <\c 8C256CD 7C@> ?:?6 F?E:= `` 2> 2?5 d\g 8C256CD 7C@> ?@@? F?E:= EH@] %96 4@DE :D Sc_ A6C A=2J6C 2?5 :?4=F56D =F?49 2?5 2 E\D9:CE] u@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? @C E@ C68:DE6C 42== y2=6? y@C52? 2E afe\bgd\a`ee @C %:6CC2 wF?ED>2? 2E b_c – b_g\gge_k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mv@=7 E@FC?2>6?Ek^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmp 8@=7 E@FC?2>6?E 7@C E96 #:49=2?5D {:EE=6 {628F6’D ``\`a J62C @=5 2== DE2CD EC:A E@ DE2E6 E@FC?2>6?E H:== 36 96=5 yF=J `b 2E %2K6H6== r@F?EJ r@F?ECJ r=F3] %96 6G6?E :D 7@FC A6CD@? 42AE2:?’D 49@:46 2?5 DE2CED 2E ?:?6 2>] t?ECJ 766 :D Sc__ AC E62> 2?5 :?4=F56D =F?49] %96C6 H:== 36 42D9 AC:K6D 7@C E96 7:CDE 2?5 D64@?5 A=246 E62>D 2?5 AC:K6D 7@C 4=@D6DE E@ E96 9@=6] %@ 6?E6C 42== s2CC6== (6DD 2E afe\hf`\abb`] k^Am People are also reading… A mother's love backs new eatery in Chilhowie Marion neighborhood hosts Fourth decorating contest for country's 250th anniversary Chilhowie church celebrates Britton's 50 years of music ministry Phantom retires from Marion's Block Party as From The Edge steps in for 'Biggest Weekend' Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers Independence Day celebrations cover the weekend in Smyth Early look at Virginia Tech's Week 13 opponent, Virginia Maryland transfer Jordan Crosland to bring 'immediate thump' to Virginia baseball's lineup Candidate slates finalized for Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville Residents, leaders talk about the future of Marion's Carnegie High School Smyth Animal Rescue's Mischa is ready for a family to call her own From trees to play: 5 Bridges Wellness Fair shared steps for good health 'Scrapper' Broady: King's speeches still issue call to action Virginia teens charged with plotting murders, stealing Buffalo Wild Wings kA 4=2DDlQq2D:4!2C28C2A9QmkDEC@?8mr2C D9@Hk^DEC@?8mk^AmkA 4=2DDlQq2D:4!2C28C2A9Qm'u( A@DE hec_ H:== 9@=5 :ED 2??F2= 42C D9@H @? pF8] `d 7C@> `_ 2> E@ EH@ A> 2E E96 #:49=2?5D !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E] %96C6 H:== 36 52D9 A=2BF6D 7@C E96 7:CDE d_ 42CD[ E@A `d 2H2C5D[ 36DE :? D9@H 42C 2?5 36DE :? D9@H >@E@C4J4=6] %96C6 H:== 36 2 7@@5 ECF4< @? D:E6 2?5 2 56A2CE>6?E @7 G6E6C2?D 2772:CD C6AC6D6?E2E:G6 H:== 36 AC6D6?E] u@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? 42== afe hfh\ff_f @C afe\hhgcfce]k^Am kA 4=2DDlQq2D:4!2C28C2A9QmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mkDEC@?8m$@ *@F %9:?< *@F (2?E E@ w2G6 2 vC66?9@FD6k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm%2K6H6== r@F?EJ tIE6?D:@? |2DE6C v2C56?6CD H:== @776C 2 7C66 AC6D6?E2E:@? E:E=65 “$@ J@F E9:?< J@F H2?E E@ 92G6 2 8C66?9@FD6” 2E E96 ':C8:?:2 r@@A6C2E:G6 tIE6?D:@?\%2K6H6== r@F?EJ ~77:46[k^Am kAmage_ #:G6CD:56 sC:G6[ }@CE9 %2K6H6==[ 'p[ @? $2EFC52J[ yF=J `g[ a_ae[ 2E `i__ !|]k^AmkAmqFEE@? qC25J[ %2K6H6== r@F?EJ tIE6?D:@? |2DE6C v2C56?6C[ H:== 8F:56 J@F E9C@F89 E96 A@E6?E:2= >:?67:6=5]k^Am kAm%@ C68:DE6C[ A=62D6 42== E96 'rt\%2K6H6== r@F?EJ ~77:46 Wafe\hgg\_c_d[ E96? AC6DD “_”[ @C afe\bgd\`g``X @C C68:DE6C @?=:?6 2Ei k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^7@C>D]8=6^%65fa9s2wt#!dhpdpQm9EEADi^^7@C>D]8=6^%65fa9s2wt#!dhpdpk^2mk^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jim Talbert News Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Donald Trump admits asking Gianni Infantino to review Folarin Balogun red card Khamenei’s Three Sons Spotted CRYING At State Funeral; Supreme Leader Mojtaba Remains Absent | Iran Khamenei’s Three Sons Spotted CRYING At State Funeral; Supreme Leader Mojtaba Remains Absent | Iran How to make a portable air conditioner for summer How to make a portable air conditioner for summer Are warehouse clubs like Costco worth it for back‑to‑school? Are warehouse clubs like Costco worth it for back‑to‑school?