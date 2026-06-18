Alert Special Weather Statement until THU 11:30 PM EDT Jun 18, 2026 Jun 18, 2026 Updated 3 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorms Bringing Gusty Winds to Western Virginia TonightWhat’s Happening:Strong thunderstorms are moving northeast at 40 mph and will impact several counties and the city of Radford until 11:30 PM EDT. These storms are capable of producing wind gusts up to 50 mph.Affected Areas:Western RoanokePulaskiGilesSouthwestern CraigFloydNortheastern BlandNorthern CarrollEastern WytheMontgomerySoutheastern Monroe CountiesCity of RadfordWhat to Expect: Wind gusts up to 50 mphLocally heavy rain reducing visibilityPotential minor flooding in low-lying areas and poor drainage zones People are also reading… Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations Health Commission analysis finds Smyth hospital 'at risk of closure' Smyth Animal Rescue's Pet of the Week is fun loving and ready for his next adventure Broady to present program to help instill Martin Luther King's clarity, courage Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest These brands pulled back on Pride. It could cost them. Here's why 'The Coolest Hometown': Actors, stage crew sought to support new play about Marion 36 Million Small Businesses Are Quietly Fighting the Same Battle Mount Rogers Community Services makes case for its funding requests Smyth County School Board honors Chilhowie businessman Town of Abingdon announces winners of the 2026 Best of Abingdon Awards Early look at Virginia Tech’s 2026 Week 2 opponent ODU Impacts:Possible downed tree limbsUnsecured objects may be blown aroundReduced visibility and ponding on roadwaysMinor flooding of creeks and streamsSafety Tips:Seek shelter indoors if outsideDrive slowly and with caution to avoid hydroplaningAvoid flooded roads and areas with standing waterWhen to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or swvatoday.com/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video See the new Obama Presidential Center ahead of its grand opening Sen. Lucas makes opening remarks at meeting of Senate Finance and Appropriations Sen. Lucas makes opening remarks at meeting of Senate Finance and Appropriations ‘You are a coward.’ Judge sentences Gilgo Beach killer to life in prison without parole ‘You are a coward.’ Judge sentences Gilgo Beach killer to life in prison without parole Alcohol consumption health risks Alcohol consumption health risks