Alert Special Weather Statement until SUN 6:45 PM EDT Jul 5, 2026 Jul 5, 2026 Updated 1 hr ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorms Bringing Gusty Winds and Hail Until 6:45 PM EDTWhat’s Happening:Strong thunderstorms are moving east at 15 mph, impacting the region until 6:45 PM EDT. The storms are capable of producing wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea-sized hail.Affected Areas:Pulaski CountyGiles CountySouthwestern Craig CountyEast Central Bland CountyNorth Central Wythe CountyNorthwestern Montgomery CountySoutheastern Monroe CountyCity of RadfordWhat to Expect: Wind gusts up to 40 mphPea-sized hailFrequent cloud-to-ground lightningHeavy rainfall reducing visibilityImpacts: People are also reading… A mother's love backs new eatery in Chilhowie Chilhowie church celebrates Britton's 50 years of music ministry Marion neighborhood hosts Fourth decorating contest for country's 250th anniversary Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers Phantom retires from Marion's Block Party as From The Edge steps in for 'Biggest Weekend' Independence Day celebrations cover the weekend in Smyth Early look at Virginia Tech's Week 13 opponent, Virginia Candidate slates finalized for Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville Maryland transfer Jordan Crosland to bring 'immediate thump' to Virginia baseball's lineup Smyth Animal Rescue's Mischa is ready for a family to call her own Wellness fair to return to Hungry Mother State Park in Marion Chilhowie Town Council honors record setting athlete 'Scrapper' Broady: King's speeches still issue call to action From trees to play: 5 Bridges Wellness Fair shared steps for good health Virginia teens charged with plotting murders, stealing Buffalo Wild Wings Potential for downed tree limbs and unsecured objects being blown aroundPonding of water on roadways and minor flooding in low-lying areasRisk of hydroplaning for driversSafety Tips:Seek shelter inside a building if outdoorsAvoid flooded roads and drive with cautionStay indoors to avoid lightning strikesWhen to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or swvatoday.com/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Khamenei’s Three Sons Spotted CRYING At State Funeral; Supreme Leader Mojtaba Remains Absent | Iran How do Americans feel about the country and vision of the Founders? How do Americans feel about the country and vision of the Founders? New York City buzzes with expectation of Taylor Swift's rumoured July 3 wedding New York City buzzes with expectation of Taylor Swift's rumoured July 3 wedding Beef Prices Near Records Beef Prices Near Records