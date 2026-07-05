Alert Special Weather Statement until SUN 8:15 PM EDT Jul 5, 2026 Jul 5, 2026 Updated 8 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorm Bringing Gusty Winds and Pea Size Hail Until 8:15 PM EDTWhat’s Happening:A strong thunderstorm is impacting south central Pulaski, east central Wythe, and northwestern Carroll counties. The storm is near Patterson, moving east at 5 mph.Affected Areas:HillsvillePattersonAllisoniaByllesbySylvatusWoodlawnWhat to Expect:Wind gusts up to 40 mphPea size hailFrequent cloud-to-ground lightning Impacts:Gusty winds may knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.Heavy rain could cause reduced visibility and ponding of water on roads.Minor flooding in low-lying areas and poor drainage spots is possible. People are also reading… A mother's love backs new eatery in Chilhowie Marion neighborhood hosts Fourth decorating contest for country's 250th anniversary Chilhowie church celebrates Britton's 50 years of music ministry Phantom retires from Marion's Block Party as From The Edge steps in for 'Biggest Weekend' Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers Independence Day celebrations cover the weekend in Smyth Early look at Virginia Tech's Week 13 opponent, Virginia Maryland transfer Jordan Crosland to bring 'immediate thump' to Virginia baseball's lineup Candidate slates finalized for Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville Smyth Animal Rescue's Mischa is ready for a family to call her own From trees to play: 5 Bridges Wellness Fair shared steps for good health Virginia teens charged with plotting murders, stealing Buffalo Wild Wings 'Scrapper' Broady: King's speeches still issue call to action Safety Tips:If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building.Drive cautiously to avoid hydroplaning.Stay indoors to avoid lightning strikes.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or swvatoday.com/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Special Weather Statement until SUN 6:45 PM EDT Strong Thunderstorms Bringing Gusty Winds and Hail Until 6:45 PM EDT Watch Now: Related Video Khamenei’s Three Sons Spotted CRYING At State Funeral; Supreme Leader Mojtaba Remains Absent | Iran How do Americans feel about the country and vision of the Founders? How do Americans feel about the country and vision of the Founders? New York City buzzes with expectation of Taylor Swift's rumoured July 3 wedding New York City buzzes with expectation of Taylor Swift's rumoured July 3 wedding Beef Prices Near Records Beef Prices Near Records