FCA exhibits designed to inspire participation

A new round of art exhibitions will debut at the Floyd Center for the Arts this week, featuring a variety of artistic talent from sculpture in clay and glass to painting detailed watercolor scenes.

An opening reception will be from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, at 220 Parkway Lane S. in Floyd.

“Elemental: Clay and Glass” in the Hayloft Gallery will feature regional ceramics and glass artists. Each piece exhibited is meant to show viewers the extensiveness of the medium, as well as inspire them to take a class at FCA to learn how to work with either clay or glass in these ways.

Some of the techniques featured include throwing clay on the wheel, hand building ceramics, blown glass, fused glass, flameworked glass, and more. Both functional pieces and fine art pieces will be exhibited.

Cheng Yeh’s showcase of watercolor paintings will open the same night in the Falcon Gallery. Cheng Yeh was born and raised in Taipei, Taiwan, and she has been an adjunct professor at Radford University since 2012.

Cheng’s painting is an adaption of eastern training to western styles. She incorporates her early youth training in Chinese brush painting into her Western-styles landscapes, still-life and portraits.

A group exhibition of printmaking will be on display through May in the Breezeway Gallery to showcase the medium as a wide-reaching practice with multiple outlets. Printmaking Exhibition will include works done by screen-printing, eco-printing, rust printing, cyanotype, and more.

Additionally, the exhibition at the Appalachian Center for Photography will remain on display in April and May. An extensive collection of large format cameras, along with a specially curated exhibition of photographs done via traditional printing processes is being shown.

For more information about FCA, visit www.floydartcenter.org and visit 220 Parkway Lane S., just past the car dealership. Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays.