Robert Joseph Gibbons, 38, was sentenced to three years in prison this week for the voluntary manslaughter of his father in 2014.

His conviction was originally listed as “involuntary manslaughter” but was corrected Tuesday to “voluntary” before start of the sentencing hearing.

The sentencing hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 15, included victim impact statements by relatives, and testimony that showed a family torn apart by a man and his children, who must deal with the trauma of lifelong abuse.

Floyd County Sheriff Office deputies found the remains of Robert James Langhorne Gibbons on his property near Check in 2020, six years after the 65-year-old man was reporting missing by his daughter.

Authorities later arrested his son based on an investigation that began after the younger Gibbons’ estranged wife Tori Mask contacted the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department in early 2020, saying her husband had killed his father, and she helped bury the body.

Mask provided information to Floyd County investigators that led to discovery of the elder Gibbons’ remains, Branscom said when Robert Joseph Gibbons pleaded guilty to manslaughter in June.

Mask told officials of a fight that emerged between the father and son when they wanted to move and make a home on part of the property.

She said a fight broke out and escalated.

The couple cleaned the house to conceal any sign of the fight and death and moved to Idaho, then West Virginia. They separated, and Mask’s death was reported on Oct. 27, 2022.

In testimony at the hearing Aug. 15, the elder Gibbons’ sister read an impact statement from their brother, who said “Robbie had no right” to take his father’s life.

The sister said the truth of what happened “was worse than I could have ever imagined.”

In defense testimony, Vivian Gibbons Bain told a story about a father who physically abused her and her siblings regularly.

“He was bad,” she said, “real bad.”

Bain said they had lived in New York and other places before Robert James Langhorne Gibbons brought them to his new home in Southwestern Virginia on Goose Creek and Lick Ridge roads, and the family suffered, she said.

The younger Gibbons did not testify. His defense attorney Anthony Anderson said that his client had no criminal record whatsoever before the fight that killed his father.

He asked Judge Mike Fleenor to consider the turmoil the family endured.

Eric Branscom said the victim suffered a broken neck along with other injuries and asked the judge to go beyond Virginia’s Sentencing Guidelines, which call for a sentence ranging from no time served up to six months.

“That is no adequate punishment for what happened,” Branscom said.

Judge Fleenor said he agreed that the sentencing guidelines did not fit the crime. He said a major part of his decision of hiding the body and trying to conceal the truth.

“As we see in other matters, this is a case where it’s not just the crime but the coverup,” he said.

Robert Joseph Gibbons’ sentence of three years of prison time is more than five times the maximum jail time recommended, but his time in jail waiting for trial and sentencing can count as part of his prison time.

He has been in jail for more than two years.

He will be on probation after release from jail with seven years still hanging over his head.